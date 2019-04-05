Nigeria: LMC Reappoints Dikko As Chairman, Irabor, Others Independent Directors

Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, and body's independent directors, Nduka Irabor, Dr. Isaac Ayodele and Salihu Abubakar have been endorsed for reappointment by a unanimous decision of members at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held at the Best Western Hotel in Victoria Island.

The EGM, which had in attendance the LMC board and the participating clubs of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), was convened to deliberate on among other matters, the LMC governing structure as provided in the body's supplementary regulations of 2014.

The EGM in a statement said the re-appointment of the current chairman and independent directors for another term was subject to the "conclusion of the work and processes of the company's Selection Committee pursuant to the provisions of Articles 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 of the LMC Supplementary Regulations of 2014 and Article 18 (2) of the NFF Statutes, 2010."

It added: "The General Meeting endorsed, approved and adopted a proposal for the amendment of Article 7 of the LMC Supplementary Regulations, 2014 with an intent to align LMC Governance Structure with the new FIFA Governance benchmarks on tenure limits."

The LMC board comprises seven members, made up of an Independent chairman, two independent members, three members representing the clubs and the chief operating officer.

The reappointed board was first constituted in 2015 after the adoption of the LMC Governing Structure Supplementary Regulations of 2014. The approved LMC Governing Structure has been the guiding principles for the corporate operations and management of the LMC-NPFL since 2015, with the club representatives on the LMC board appointed on annual basis, while the Independent Directors have a tenure of four years.