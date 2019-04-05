Kenya: Weed Lovers Complain of Shortage as Police Step Up War On Drug Abuse

Weed lovers in Kenya have complained of hard times after police stepped up the war on drugs netting bhang worth millions of shillings.

In the last five months alone, police have seized bhang worth Sh13 million with coastal areas coming across as the hotbed.

The latest bust happened today, Friday morning when 2,159, 380 rolls and four sacks were seized at the Salgaa roadblock along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. It is to be worth Sh2.5 million.

FORCED UNDERGROUND

Those in the know now claim that the operation has forced big sellers underground, pushing up the price of the drug.

A roll that would cost Sh50 is now going for Sh100 or Sh150. The rolls have also shrunk in size, according to a peddler.

According to the law, any person found with any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance is guilty of an offence. Where the person satisfies the court that the drug was intended for personal consumption, the convict is handed 10 years in jail, while those trafficking are imprisoned for 20 years.

However, bhang is widely available and consumed throughout the country.

"The prices are shooting and the sizes (of rolls) are becoming smaller," said a source.

Frustrated users took to social media to complain of the shortage.

One said: "What the problem,??? Kuna shortage Nairobi we need it so much."

Another said: "Again... ..uuuui hii ukame ya weed imezidi ya Turkana sasa .Tufungueni till no ya kuhonga makarao."

Below is a chronology of the seizures made by police since November last year:

November 14, 2018

Police in Voi, Taita Taveta County seize bhang consignment worth Sh2. 4 million at Ndara area along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. The bhang is suspected to have been destined for Mombasa.

November 15, 2018

Police officers uproot bhang from a farm in Riangoro village in Suna West constituency.

November 18, 2018

Police in Lamu confiscate 214 huge rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh40,000 in a swoop conducted in Lamu town. A middle aged male drug dealer was also arrested while in possession of the bhang and Sh28,000.

November 20, 2018

Police in Kwale County confiscate 160 rolls of bhang, with a street value of Sh70,000.

December 21, 2018

Police officers from Chogoria Police station in Tharaka-Nithi county seize bhang from a house in Mitheru village, Maara Sub County. A suspect, a woman, is also arrested. The bang is worth Sh860,000.

January 1, 2019

Police in Lamu net 401 big rolls of bhang with a street value Sh206,000. The bhang was seized along the Lamu-Garsen road at Witu. A suspect was also arrested.

February 3, 2019

Police officers in Makueni net bhang worth Sh3 million shillings that was being transported in a private car towards Mombasa. No one was arrested as those in the car fled on foot after police officers flagged them down.

February 21, 2019

A vehicle transporting a bhang consignment worth millions of shillings is involved in an accident in Mavueni, Kilifi. An occupant died on the spot while the driver was arrested. Kilifi South OCPD Joseph Muriuki said the vehicle was being chased after it escaped a police barrier in Mariakani.

March 23, 2019

Bhang with an estimated street value of Sh1.5 million is seized in Naivasha.

March 25, 2019

Police arrest two senior officials of a transport company whose vehicle was seized in Taita Taveta while transporting bhang worth Sh2.1 million.