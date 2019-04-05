Kenya: Shock As Classic FM Presenters Are Gagged On-Air From Affairs of City Lawyer

Morning listeners of Classic 105 FM were on Friday left high and dry after a top city lawyer slapped a gag order on presenters Maina Kageni and Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu King'ang'i.

The two presenters abruptly ended their morning conversation that was about the top story carried by weekly newspaper Nairobian.

The story touched on the personal life of flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

Barely minutes into the conversation, the presenters returned from a music break with an announcement that they had been ordered by the Radio Africa Group legal department to end the topic.

'STOP THIS DISCUSSION'

"Calls have been received demanding that we stop this discussion since it is a matter in court. We now have to stop there and get to something else," said Maina.

Maina was clear that they had been gagged on discussing the matter.

The presenters switched to promotions and commercials as they scrambled for an alternative topic.

By the time the gag order was announced, listeners were already calling in and expressing diverse opinions on the matter.

It is unclear what transpired behind the scenes, but with the speed at which the station dropped the topic, it was clear they did not have an option.