South Africa: Bring Urgently Needed Skills and New Capacity, Enable Independent Power Generation - Anton Eberhard

analysis

Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza told journalists on Wednesday that Eskom would have a R250bn shortfall over the next three years and even the thumping R69bn capital injection announced in the February 2109 Budget speech wouldn't be enough to cover it.

The Eskom Sustainability Task Team, brought together by President Cyril Ramaphosa in late 2018 to advise government on actions to resolve operational, structural and financial challenges at the electricity utility, has revealed some of its findings about the state of the power producer's dire financial situation, as well as proposals to put it on a more sustainable trajectory.

Energy policy guru and chair Anton Eberhard gave the media a high-level review of the recommendations contained in the committee's report, to be submitted to the president by the end of April, and which he says will subsequently be made public.

Eberhard is a professor emeritus and senior scholar at the University of Cape Town, where he directs the Power Futures Lab at the Graduate School of Business. His research and teaching focus on governance and regulatory incentives to improve utility performance, the political economy of power sector reform, power investment challenges, and linkages to sustainable development sector companies.

He highlighted the...