South Africa: Nasrec Band-Aid, Ripped - ANC's Election Lists Fiasco Exposes the Ruling Party's Deep Fissures

If there is anything the controversy over the ANC 2019 election lists has shown, it is that the claims about renewal are just that -- rhetoric. Amid the factional divisions, it's back to the disparaging language associated with the Jacob Zuma presidency. It's now 'patriarchal princesses' and 'agendas to undermine the revolutionary gains of the ANC', a different way of saying the 'regime change' of the Zuma days.

The ANC 2019 election lists for Parliament and the nine provincial legislatures have gone through the hierarchy of ANC decision-making. The lists have received the stamp of approval not only of the National Working Committee (NWC), in charge of the day-to-day operations, but also the ANC's highest decision-making structure between national conferences, the National Executive Committee (NEC).

And for this reason ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule can say as he did on eNCA on Thursday:

"The list presented to the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) is the list presented to... the NWC where provinces were all present on the 11th (of March), before the 13th when we went to register the list".

Whatever manipulations happened -- the ANC denies there was any tampering -- would have happened in 2018, before the lists came under...