Nigeria: Kidnappers Using Pre-Registered SIM Cards to Commit Crime - NCC

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has disclosed that kidnappers use pre-registered SIM cards to perpetrate their nefarious activities, assuring, however, that such sim cards are being tracked by the commission.

Danbatta, who spoke at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair, said a task force had been set up by the commission to effectively deal with the trend.

The executive vice chairman, who was represented by Mr Okechukwu Aninweke, Head of Internal Policy Review Unit, said phone subscribers should be wary of opening unfamiliar emails in view of the rising cases of cyber crime and e-fraud using telecommunications platforms.

According to him, "you know one thing with these criminals is that they are always one step ahead of you and even if every SIM card is properly registered, there will still be crime. The commission is doing everything possible to track these elements and has even set up a task force to that effect."

He assured telecom subscribers that where service providers continued to fail to improve services to the detriment of consumers, the commission would apply appropriate regulatory actions and sanctions against such service providers.

Danbatta urged consumers to take advantage of "Do-Not-Disturbed, DND" code to stop all unsolicited text messages as well as the available free telephone number 622 with which customers can lodge complaints to the commission if their service provider refuse or are unable to resolve such complaints when it is reported to them.