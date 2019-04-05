Nigeria: 'Disrupting Global Markets' Game in Nigeria Is Possible'

The advancement in technology has bridged international boundaries, now the whole world behaves like a single market. The truth is that you can earn money from trading financial markets in United Kingdom, US, Australia, China, Europe and more, using our local currency- the Naira.

The next generation trading platform by Eagle Global Markets (EGM) gives you access to competitive prices on thousands of markets in UK, US, Australia, China and Europe and more using our local currency (naira N).

EGM is not only making trading global markets possible, they also enable you to place international trades in naira; manage your trading account online from anywhere with advance Apps; access real-time market data to trade around the world and around the clock.

Besides, they also monitor international stocks with timely pricing information, news, independent research, and advanced charting. You can also speak with dedicated international trading specialists; in addition to getting free training and resources on how to become a successful in trading.

"We have made it have made it relatively easy to trade. We ensure that each client both new and experienced is put through training and provided daily resources and support to better navigate our platforms and become a successful Trader in the Global Markets", the Chief Market Analyst at EGM, Uchenna Minnis, said.

But EGM's Co-founder, Gbite Oduneye, added: "EGM is about creating new opportunities for our clients and Nigerians in general to have access to a much simpler and easy to use platform to trade the Global Markets in our local currency (Naira) and have access to an additional means of income".

Already, EGM platforms enable Cloud Trade, which gives you access to Contract For Difference (CFDs). This enables you to speculate on the rising or falling prices of fast-moving global financial markets.

It also trades on futures- a contract to buy specific quantities of a commodity or financial instrument at a specified price, with delivery set at a specified time in the future. The other is trading on stocks like Apple shares, Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Nike, with markets available 24 hours six days a week, using Naira.

EGM's Meta Trader 4 (MT4) terminal is most popular trading platform, specifically built for forex traders, with 40 FX pairs, 13 indices and 13 commodities as well as Global Equities ready to trade 24 hours 6 days a week. Both are available as a downloadable trading platform on your desktop as well as on Android and iOS devices for mobile.

EGM offers you a trading platform where you can trade over 1,000's of financial instruments in major markets globally, and earn passive income daily.