Nigeria: APC to Contest Results of Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa Governorship Polls

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned the credibility of the governorship rerun elections held in Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa States, stating that all fell short of the minimum standard and vowing that it would contest the results of the elections at the tribunals.

This is coming as the ruling party has described as laughable and politically-sponsored the allegation that Kwara State governor-elect, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq forged the Senior Secondary School Certificate he presented for election.

APC alleged that the Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa governorship rerun elections were marred by massive rigging, violence, vote-buying

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, questioned the credibility of the governorship rerun elections held in Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa States, stating that all fell short of the minimum standard.

According to Nabena, the PDP candidate in Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed was declared winner after a controversial rerun election.

He said: "In Adamawa, Fintiri of of PDP won the governorship election while in Sokoto State, the incumbent Aminu Tambuwal was declared winner with a contestable margin".

Nabena further alleged that the rerun elections were not conducted in line with the laid down rules and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the APC chieftain stated that the party would reclaim its stolen mandate through the tribunals.

"Following a review of the governorship re-run election in Bauchi, Sokoto and Adamawa States, it is evident that massive rigging, thuggery and vote-buying characterised the exercise.

"It should be noted that while the APC have over two- third of the members of the State House of Assembly in Bauchi and a clear majority in Sokoto State from the governorship elections, the re-run was rigged and were conducted without regards to laid down rules and regulations of INEC."

"To this end, the outcome of these reruns will be challenged at the election tribunals to reclaim our mandates in those states." Nabena stated.

Meanwhile, APC has described as laughable and politically-sponsored the allegation that Kwara State governor-elect, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq forged the Senior Secondary School Certificate he presented for election.

In statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, the party said it can affirm that all documents submitted by Abdulrazaq are authentic.

"Our attention has been drawn to the politically-sponsored and laughable allegation against the Kwara State governor-elect, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq that he forged the Senior Secondary School Certificate he presented for election.

Our party affirms its confidence in our governor-elect and equally affirm that all documents he submitted are authentic," it said.

APC said it was aware of the desperation of the sponsors of the campaign of calumny to get power through the backdoor after the crushing defeat they suffered from the Kwara electorate in the last general election.

"While it is the right of the rejected opposition and their proxies to approach the election tribunal relying on their flimsy and false claims, we assure Kwarans that it is an exercise in futility and will surely come to nought," the party explained.