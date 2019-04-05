Zimbabwe: Chipinge Hospital Staff Under Investigation for Cyclone Idai Aide Abuse

Chipinge Hospital staff members have been accused of pocketing donations intended for victims of the Cyclone Idai that hit the eastern parts of Zimbabwe , Manicaland Province Medical Director, Dr Patron Mafaune has revealed.

Allegations are that members of staff at the institution (names Supplied) took donated meat back to their homes while feeding patients with cabbages every day.

Speaking to 263Chat, Mafaune said she could not comment on the developments to the story but deed highlight that the suspects are under investigation.

"It is true, we have received the reports and all I can tell you right now is, the matter is under investigation and we will get back to you with the outcome report, there is nothing much to say for now," said Mafaune.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, two men were arrested in Rusape for possessing looted goods from Chipinge which were meant to help the victims cyclone Idai on their way to Harare for resale.