Malawi: U.S. Government Gives MOH Equipment Worth 1.3 Billion

Lilongwe — United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday handed over medical equipment worth K1.3 billion to the Ministry of Health in Lilongwe.

The medical equipment, which was handed over through Organised Network of Services for Everyone (ONSE) Project, includes essential supplies for maternal and neonatal care, child health, family planning and malaria; oxygen -concentrators, vacuum extractors and infant resuscitation kits among others.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency during the event at Kamuzu Central Hospital, US Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer said the equipment would improve health service delivery from the lower level of healthcare system all the way to the referral hospital.

"This donation comes after we talked to the Ministry of Health and other partners in the rural health service and district hospitals to see what they needed that would improve the outcome of health service delivery in the country," Palmer said.

She said health of Malawians is foundation of the country, hence donation of the equipment which is largely on maternal health because this is where the foundation of life stands.

The American envoy further said the United States of America (USA) is committed to stand with providers of health care services by continuing to provide training, technical support and equipment to the country as required.

Apart from the medical equipment, the US government has also given books to Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) Library for the new PHD programs of Nursing and Midwifery.

The books contain a wide range of subjects which will help the university college to meet PHD programmes as required by National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

MoH Principal Secretary, Dr Dan Namarika described the donated equipment as important because it would deal with issues to do with maternal child health.

"The equipment will be used in all four levels of health care delivery from health surveillance assistance in the community, health centre and district hospital, and lastly to the referral hospital.

"In addition, the teaching fraternity has also received something that will help train the health officers that we will find in the hospitals," Namarika said.

He said the equipment will be shared in sixteen districts in addition to the central hospitals, to help in maternal child health issues.