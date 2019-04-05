Zimbabwe: Bonne Finally Submits Papers for Passport, Ready for Warriors

England based Warriors target Macauley Bonne has finally submitted his papers with authorities ahead of his acquiring a Zimbabwean passport paving the way for a first Warriors call-up.

Bonne was pictured at Zimbabwe House in London with the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom Christian Katsande Friday morning.

National League club Leyton Orient frontman Bonne, who is on the radar of premiership sides Leicester and Newcastle United ahead of the English Premier League off-season reportedly unsuccessfully tried to submit his papers before Zimbabwe's decisive AFCON qualifier with Congo Brazzaville.

His latest move will provide coach Sunday Chidzambwa with positive headaches ahead of the announcement of the Warriors squad for the AFCON finals to be held in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July.

Bonne has featured for the senior national team and already has a goal in a none competitive match.