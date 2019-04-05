Uganda: Government Records 3,000 Child Neglect Cases

Kampala — The Children's Court on Wednesday ordered for a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test against the Bugangaizi Member of Parliament, Mr Onesimus Twinamasiko, to confirm the paternity of a child he is suspected to have sired outside wedlock.

This particular case comes at a time when Ministry of Gender officials also announced that since November 2018, they had recorded more than 3,000 cases involving parents who neglect their children.

The MP, whose case of child neglect was taken to the court last year, yesterday appeared before the Youth and Children's Affairs minister Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi after which he was seen paying Aisha Kyomugisha, the mother of the child, unreceipted money worth Shs300,000, a monthly stipend of Shs250,000 and transport of Shs40,000 in the corridor after exchanging copies of agreements drafted by the Ministry.

Mr Twinamasiko, whom Parliament has previously investigated over allegations of "wife beating", said it was a small matter which he would resolve.

Low funding

According to Ms Nakiwala, yesterday's action against the legislator, is one of the reasons they are requesting Parliament to give them Shs3.5 billion to establish a fully-fledged Children's Court in Apac District to try and dispose of a backlog of 3,000 cases of irresponsible parenting, which have been registered since November last year when the court started operations.

"Parents do not know that the Children's Act, 2016 has given children a lot of powers. A child has a right to protection, information, education, nutrition, health, maintenance from birth until the age of 18 years," she said.

Ms Nakiwala said due to the big number of cases reported daily, they decided that court will be sitting on Tuesday to listen to the cases and so far it has managed to dispose of 130 cases using DNA tests.

"You will find cases where mothers have assigned children to different fathers, cases where men are not sure whether they are the fathers, other people are raising children who are not theirs but the DNA test confirms the paternity," she said.

Abandoned single mothers

When this newspaper visited the minister's office yesterday, it was literally littered with single mothers with different complaints, among them were girls who were impregnated by Chinese expatriates working on different projects in the country.

Ms Nakiwala said they have been able to intercept some of the expatriates who impregnate the girls and try to escape citing a Chinese national whose child was yesterday produced in the court and they are pursuing him for child neglect. She said on average, they receive 70 cases daily.

She added that in some cases, they counsel both parents and reconcile them after sensitising them about child rights and that in cases where they cannot, they take them to higher authorities.

Single parenting

Single parenting is a situation where children are raised by one parent after separation due to broken relationships.

The high cost of living is forcing the single parents to force their partners to share responsibilities such as paying school fees and providing money for upkeep for the children.

In cases where peaceful means have failed, the issues was taken to higher authorities.

