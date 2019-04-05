Uganda: 2021 Polls - Bobi Wine, Muntu, Mao Call for United Opposition

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/ The Monitor

Opposition leaders after signing a Memorandum of Understanding to work together in preparation of the 2021 elections in Kampala

Kampala — Opposition leaders have called for a joint force to eject President Museveni out of power come 2021.

The leaders that include Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party leader, Mr Norbert Mao, the DP president general and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, said they can only put up a formidable fight against the incumbent if they are united.

"What we are building today is like a skyscraper and if you are building something, you must have a plan which we have kicked off today," said Mr Mao.

"This is a day of accountability and reaping what we have been sowing together. We give glory to God because he said there is time for everything," he added.

Preparation

Mr Mao was speaking shortly after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and People's Development Party to form what they called a strong DP Bloc.

Before the union, SDP was led by former Makindye East MP, Mr Michael Mabikke, while PDP was commanded by Mr Abed Bwanika.

This MoU is aimed at settling all the differences within the DP.

Early this year, DP, SDP and PDP formed an alliance dubbed DP Bloc with the aim to take on the ruling government.

DP Bloc also launched a strategy dubbed One-to-One model ahead of the 2021 General Election with the purpose of fronting a single Opposition candidate in all positions across the country.

Mr Mao said with a formidable force, President Museveni will be history.

"I thank our elders who walk with us led by Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, for promoting unity not only in DP but in all political parties we interact with," he said

Mr Mao revealed that Dr Ssemogerere was also disturbed by the acrimony in the Opposition ranks and compared them to a hospital where a patient on the verge of death is brought to the hospital where doctors with divergent views engage in quarrels instead of focusing on saving a life.

President Museveni has already been endorsed by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Caucus and Central Executive Committee (CEC) and expected to run for a sixth elective term of office in 2021.

Mr Kyagulanyi reminded the Opposition that time for boardroom politics was over.

He said only a united Opposition would take the country forward.

"If we come together, we can survive but if we fail, be sure that we shall perish together. Since we know that we are entitled to fight for the country and to have what we want, we must have the good will of the majority of the people," he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi also asked Opposition political leaders not to waste more time fighting each other.

Gen Muntu said : "Considering what we have gone through as a country, conflicts and blood shed, the current situation that we are involved in always lacked united efforts of all people who believe in those values and it's unfortunate that we are still failing to build it and become the foundation of good governance in this country."

