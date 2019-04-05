Uganda: Salva Kiir Briefs Museveni On Implementation of Peace Pact

Kampala — South Sudan President Salva Kiir yesterday briefed President Museveni on how the peace pact that he signed with Dr Riek Machar in a bid to bring lasting peace in their country, is being implemented.

According to a press statement from State House, President Kiir, who was accompanied by several high-ranking officials from his government, was in the country for a one-day working visit on the invitation of President Museveni.

During their bilateral meeting, President Kiir briefed his host on the progress of implementation of the Peace Agreement, indicating that it was largely on course with the exception of a few challenges that needed to be resolved.

One such issue, he pointed out, was the disagreement over some state and district boundaries.

Museveni's advise

Upon understanding the current underlying challenges that the Peace Agreement is faced with, Mr Museveni advised that the leaders should not be consumed by fights over boundaries; instead they should channel their efforts towards improving their people's welfare.

"It does not matter what state or district you are in. It won't change much if you are poor. What is important is to work towards eradicating poverty and improving your income," the press statement quoted President Museveni.

President Museveni said if they must, it would be best to follow the colonial boundaries for both internal and inter-state demarcations in order to ensure peace.

President Kiir was accompanied by, among others, the current minister in the Office of the President, Mr Mayik Ayii Deng.

Uganda's minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa and Presidency minister Esther Mbayo were also present.

Previous attempt. In August 2018, South Sudan warring parties signed an Agreement in Khartoum, Sudan, to end four years of hostility and fighting. President Kiir signed on behalf of SPLM while Riek Machar signed on behalf of the rebelling groups.

Presidents Museveni and Omar al-Bashir of Sudan were the agreement's guarantors.

[email protected]