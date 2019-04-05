Seychelles: President Faure Attends Ministry of Health Long Service Awards

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, was the guest of honour at the Ministry of Health Long Service Awards Ceremony 2019 held this afternoon at the Seychelles International Conference Centre (ICCS).

President Faure had the privilege to present the two Awards for Longest Service to Mr Joachim Didon, statistician, and Mr Nicholas Shamlaye, the Director for Community Service, both of whom have served the Ministry of Health for 44 years.

During his address, the Minister for Health, Mr Jean-Paul Adam, congratulated all health professionals for their noble contribution to the country and highlighted that the Long Service Awards Ceremony that coincides with World Health Day is not only to commend long serving staff, but also to recognise the critical role that they play in our society and celebrate them as true heroes of the health sector.

A total of 98 Ministry of Health officials who have served for 25 years, 30 years, 35 years or 40 years were presented with various awards during the ceremony.

