Botswana: BDP Elects Masisi President

Kang — The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) special congress in Kang in the Kgalagadi District has elected Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi as its president.

President Masisi was elected unopposed following Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi's withdrawal from the race. President Masisi was nominated by the party's 14 regions.

Though Dr Venson-Moitoi announced her withdrawal from the race earlier today, her official withdrawal was recieved while the nomination process was already on-going. BDP secretary general, Mr Mpho Balopi announced that Dr Venson-Moitoi was nominated by 50 delegates.

President Masisi, who stated that he accepted the nomination, would lead the party to the October general elections.

The party is now expected to commence its National Council.

