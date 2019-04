Movement for Democracy and Growth party candidate David Ochieng has won the Ugenya parliamentary by-election.

Mr Ochieng garnered 18,730 votes to defeat ODM's Chris Karan who got 14,507 votes. Other contestants were Daniel Juma, who garnered 78 votes followed by Brian Omondi with 27.

The statistics are as follows: number of registered voters (57,603); polling stations (112); turnout (57.88 per cent); votes cast were 33,342, with 534 spoilt.