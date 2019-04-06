Zimbabwe: Police Declare War on Child Abuse

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday said the force will continue to roll out robust awareness campaigns through the Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) to end all kinds of child abuse countrywide. He was speaking at the 14th edition of the ZRP Primary Schools Merit Awards ceremony at Morris Depot in Harare.

The ceremony was meant to recognise, appreciate and award the outstanding 2018 annual performers drawn from the ZRP's seven primary schools.

"I am aware that 829 students sat for 2018 Grade Seven examinations from all our police schools. From the same integer, 52 students scored five units, which is a positive improvement from the previous year's results of 42.

"Equally pleasing is the fact that 99 students obtained six units, compared to the 76 students who obtained the same units in the 2017 academic year," Comm-Gen Matanga said.

He said another pleasing aspect of the results was that 33 of the 52 top performers were female.

"This feat is beneficial in awakening girls who are marginalised. Gone are the days when educating a girl child was viewed negatively. Sadly, this has, in most scenarios, resulted in abuse of the girl child.

"As an organisation, however, we will continue rolling out robust awareness campaigns through our Victim Friendly Unit with a view to end all kinds of child abuse," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the ZRP primary schools did them proud by scoring a combined 98,19 percent, which was a remarkable improvement from the previous year's 96,19 percent.

He said the fact that the national average pass rate stood at 52,08 percent highlights the success of their schools and raises the organisation's flag high.

He said the Masvingo-based ZRP Zimuto Camp Primary School recorded the highest number of passes, with 14 pupils obtaining five units.

"The same school recorded a 100 percent pass rate. Furthermore, among the top performers was Tomlinson Depot and Support Unit primary schools which recorded impressive passes, with 11 learners from the former school obtaining five units, a feat also achieved by nine pupils from the latter.

"This outstanding performance by our children is a clear testimony of our teaching staff's unwavering commitment, dedication to duty and passion for children. Well done our teaching and administration staff," Comm-Gen Matanga said.

He said on their part as the leadership, they will continue to work tirelessly towards availing modern and requisite material resources.

He said not so long ago they commissioned a new five-roomed F14 teacher's house at ZRP Boarding School in Hatcliffe to ease accommodation challenges something they hoped to cascade to all their schools.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioners-General Elliot Mind Ngirandi and Lorraine Chipato, senior officers and parents.