Namibia: Hundreds Arrested With Drugs Since 2017

Windhoek — Namibian nationals continue to be at the top of the list of people dealing with drugs, with more than 400 Namibians arrested since October 2017.

According to the Namibian police (Nampol) statistics, 572 suspects were arrested of which 455 were Namibian nationals between October and March.

The latest figures issued by Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, indicates 86 Namibian nationals and three Angolan nationals were apprehended dealing or in possession of drugs for March alone.

The figures show that those apprehended were found in possession of N$2 million worth of drugs. In addition, cannabis remains the largest drug being transported in large quantities.

In January, the police in Rundu detained two suspects after they were found in possession of 104 kilograms of cannabis with a street value of about N$1. 4 million. It is alleged an Angolan national brought the consignment in from that country.

Furthermore, the Namibian police arrested a South African man at Keetmanshoop in December 2018 for transporting 244kg of cannabis.

The drugs are estimated to be worth N$2.4 million.

Last year in December alone, the police confiscated 480 481kg of cannabis worth N$4.8 million nationwide.

Kanguatjivi said drugs are very destructive to society and members of the public should report drug dealers to the nearest police station.

Statistics

Value of drugs seized from October 2018 to March: N$14.4 million

Drugs transported in large quantities: 1. Cannabis 2. Mandrax 3. Cocaine powder 4. Crack Cocaine.