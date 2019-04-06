Nigeria: Buhari Greets Oshiomhole at 67

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with the party's National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on his 67th birthday, commending him for providing "purposeful, courageous and tenacious leadership."

Buhari also affirmed that Oshiomhole, after many years of serving as a labour leader, brought a new dynamism into the collective effort to make democracy and development more inclusive in the country, recognising his vibrant relationship with Nigerian workers and ordinary people.

As national chairman of APC, the President said the strides recorded in the last elections across the country clearly testify to Oshiomhole's visionary and vibrant leadership and commended his effort at building a strong and unified party that is focused on strengthening internal democracy and developing the country.

While rejoicing with family members, friends and political associates of the former labour leader, Buhari, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, described Oshiomhole as a man of conviction, who stands resolutely by whatever he believes in.

The President prayed God to grant the former Edo State governor longer life, good health and wisdom in serving the country and its citizens.