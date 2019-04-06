Zimbabwe: $300,000 Dumpsite Landfill for Victoria Falls

Government has handed over $300 000 to Victoria Falls Municipality for the construction of a dumpsite landfill to enhance integrated solid waste management. The money was released through the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Vice President Kembo Mohadi presented the cheque to the local authority while officiating at the National Clean-up here yesterday.

In his official address, VP Mohadi said it is mandatory for local authorities to develop environmental action plans in terms of Section 95 of the Environmental Management Act.

He commended Victoria Falls Municipality, the hospitality industry and residents for making the resort town the cleanest urban area in Zimbabwe.

"I'm reliably informed that the current town's dumpsite is prone to fires which pollute our air and the waste remains are scattered into the environment, which is an eyesore. It's encouraging to observe that EMA has contributed $300 000 for the construction of the landfill. I therefore call upon the local authority to identify partners for the construction of a standard landfill."

Over the years, environmentalists have raised concern over the death of wild animals after consuming plastic material at the dumpsite.

Some organisations two years ago raised funds to fence the site to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

VP Mohadi said adopting proper waste management systems helps avert disasters and diseases.

He said the Government -- through the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry -- will help the municipality to implement the project.

"Given the current challenges of waste management in the country, I call upon local authorities to think outside the box and implement sound and integrated waste management systems that ensure recycling for positive proper disposal of waste."

On December 5 last year, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month National Clean-up Day, a time when all citizens are supposed to clean-up their surroundings between 8am and 10am.

VP Mohadi implored citizens to emulate the President's pledge for clean environs as he applauded Victoria Falls residents for embracing the programme towards creating a clean, safe and healthy environment.

"The mission of the environment cleaning day is beyond politics. We're united together on this day in the deep sense of patriotism and national becoming. Zimbabwe is our space, the only space we have, we have to look after it if it is also to look after us," he added.

VP Mohadi, who was accompanied by Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira and Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, toured Victoria Falls Hotel's waste management site.

The hotel makes compost from waste material for use in the garden.

The VP said Zimbabwe's integrated solid management waste plan suggests that 90 percent of the country's solid waste is either reusable, recyclable or bio-degradable and can be decomposed into other uses.

He encouraged members of the public to separate waste at source, that is at home, school, church and workplace.

In attendance were heads of various Government departments, environment organisations, tourism and hospitality industry players, schoolchildren and the local leadership who cleaned up various sites before gathering for VP Mohadi's address.