Zimbabwe: Bid to Kill Twin Babies Backfires for Mom

A Shurugwi woman strangled one of her four-month-old twin babies to death before pulling the tongue of the other baby in a bid to murder him. Acting Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the case of infanticide which occurred on March 27 at around 4am at Chingwendere homestead in Shurugwi.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Jane Machopa (28) tried to kill her twins Zvamaziva and Saviour, a girl and a boy, respectively.

She said Machopa allegedly strangled her daughter to death before pulling her son's tongue out of its mouth.

Asst Insp Mukwende said her husband Enock Chingwendere (38) woke up and saved his son from death.

"Machopa was asleep with her four-months-old twin babies Zvamaziva and Saviour, while her husband Enoch was on the bed. It is alleged that the accused woke up and strangled Zvamaziva with her hands," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Enock woke up and found Machopa pulling out Saviour's tongue and he realised that his daughter Zvamaziva had been strangled to death.

"Enoch woke up to find Machopa in the process of pulling out Saviour's tongue and asked his wife about her strange behaviour and she started laughing."

The case is still under investigation.