Nigeria: 'Onnoghen's Resignation Vindicates Buhari, APC'

Abuja — For the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the resignation of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has clearly vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari's action against him.

APC's National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu maintained that Onnoghen's resignation was proof that those allegations of misdeed leveled against him were not cooked up."

Issa-Onilu said: "Now, events have proven the President right. Events have proven the party, APC right. Events have proven those Nigerians who believe Nigeria first and any other things after - events have proven them right.

"We all can only be hiding behind one finger, otherwise we knew Nigerians, reasonable Nigerians knew from the word go that those allegations were not cooked up and if they were real, the next thing for the CJN to have done was to have stepped aside and the question of, he wouldn't be the only one, why him? There is nowhere in the world where judgment is passed on every sinner at once.

"It is not every armed robber you can catch the same day. And even some of you know, the slow will of justice may not catch up with them immediately, but we must continue to see evidence that we are moving towards that sanity, that we are making progressive efforts and sending strong signals to people who think this country must continue as long as they are comfortable and the rest of Nigerians are suffering. We must send that signal to them. It is not going to be business as usual.

"Now, you have seen the head of National Assembly, Senate President, you have seen him in the dock. Now, you have seen the CJN in the dock. So, one day, we will see a President that also misbehaves, in the dock, which now shows that nobody is above the law of this country, that we are all equal before the law. So, anybody who finds himself in any position, should now begin to look closely at his own actions, knowing fully well that today may protect him but tomorrow may expose him."