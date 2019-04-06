Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh's Bitterness Against Ex Husband

The past days have been filled with controversies from artistes dissing each other in the Kizz Daniel's song 'Fvck You'. One of them is popular Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, who took the trending #FvckYouChallenge too personal.

In her lyrics, she called out Ycee for stealing a line in her song while also throwing hot shade at Tiwa Savage. Also, Tiwa was said to have also dissed Wizkid and her erstwhile hubby. Chidinmma Ekile also went as far as threatening to sue a popular Lagos AOP for alleging the song was originally targeted at her by Kizz Daniel. Other artistes are also dropping theirs and I won't want to mention anyone here before someone go and say my Amebo has said too much.

In the same vein, followers of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, have filled the social media space with her vinegar-filled bitterness.

The actress and mother of one, Andre, has treaded the dangerous and 'I don't care' path of disparaging and spoiling the reputation of her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, vomiting poisonous venoms against him.

Two years or less than down the years, we heard of the unbelievable plan of Tonto- the enfant terrible of Nollywood, to get married to one Churchill Olakunle. Many including yours sincerely were happy for Tonto whose habit of being a chain smoker and her unkind mien to journalists, were an open book.

Fast forward to 2019, a lot has happened and Tonto who is human and has had her expectation of getting married to a millionaire and one that worships the feet that she treads, dashed. But Tonto should be aware that she chose to marry Churchill and was not forced, so should treat softly on how much harm she is causing her husband and father of her son, Andre.

Tonto Dikeh has gone to the extent of removing her husband's name from her son's name and now calls him Andre Dikeh. What bitterness!

Many have disparaged her action while few have thumps-up this. Now, after so much angered posts about her ex-husband, Tonto has finally heeded to the advice of the CEO of One African Music Fest and Upfront, Paul O., To delete the posts after she is calm.

She wrote, "I have listened to you my Oga and I have taken POKO back to the dungeon!! Appreciate your candid advice but sir I will not sit down and watch as this "THING" goes about granting interviews about me ... #please gimme time to calm down and yes I will delete these post like you instructed!!!

GOD BLESS YOU."

It is true marriages fail and couples move on their separate ways and allow the hurts to heal. Tonto who has vowed to destroy her ex-husband should rescind her decision, pray for him and forgive him of all his sins for her own good after all she claims to be Born Again nah?