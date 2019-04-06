Nigeria's Comedy Festival Ecofest '19 Returns in May

ECOFEST, the annual comedy festival, the brainchild of ace comedian and compere extraordinaire Tee A, returns for the third straight year this May.

This year's theme "The Future of Comedy" is born out of the desire by organisers to fashion out ways through which stakeholders can sustain an industry that has made millions of Nigerians happy whilst creating creative entrepreneurs of comedians, skit makers, scriptwriters, event promoters and many others.

ECOFEST will hold over the course of two days and will feature panel discussions, workshops, analysis and spontaneous comedy routines via the open mic session.

In the last decade, the business of comedy in Nigeria has grown as it has ceased being a pastime and has become a billion-dollar industry. Nevertheless, it is set to grow even further, especially in the digital age we're in now.

This year, ECOFEST will take place across two locations in Lagos - Nigeria's cultural and entertainment capital.

The maiden edition of #ECOFEST featured high-profile entertainers such as Teju Babyface, Bovi, Bisi Olatilo, Bunmi Davies, Basorge who headlined the conference when it berthed in May 2017.