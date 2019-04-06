Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Shines As She Becomes First Female Star Brand Ambassador

Mavin Record first lady, Tiwa Savage continues her shine, as she becomes brand ambassador for one of Nigerian Breweries beer brands, Star Radler.

The announcement was made at a special event hosted at Muri Okunola Park, on Friday, March 29. With the development, the Kele Kele Love crooner becomes the first female to be officially signed on as an advocate for the beer brand, as she joins an elite bracket of superstars to be associated with Star.

Earlier in the year, precisely January, Burna Boy was announced as brand ambassador for Star Lager and the popstar's unveiling was followed by a commercial that earned widespread acclaim. With Tiwa's unveiling, fans of the afro-pop sensation will be anticipating the creative ways the brand intends to exploit this landmark relationship.

The singer is no stranger to 'firsts', last year she became the first Africa female to win a BET Award, etching her name in the history books in the process. Since her emergence in the Nigerian music scene, Tiwa has released three studio albums, which have earned critical and commercial success. Her illustrious career has also seen her rise to become arguably the African queen of music.

Speaking on the development, Tiwa expressed her delight at becoming the first woman to be a brand ambassador for Star. She said, "Star is a great brand and I'm thrilled to have joined the Star family. I have always loved the Radler brand and it's an amazing opportunity to be the official face of the brand; the taste is quite exquisite!"

She added, "The Star brand is all about inspiring people to dream for bigger, greater things. Every Nigerian is somewhat aspirational, and this is a theme I try to imbibe in my music. I can't wait for what the future holds with Star as I urge everyone to be on the lookout for us."

During the event, the brand also unveiled its new football kit, accompanied with a sporting emblem. This kit will be worn by the Star football team, which will be made up of professional players like the former midfield maestro, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and fans, in a novelty match on April 16.

In another development, the music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 4, where she shared a photo and series of videos of the latest addition to her garage.

Even though it is not clear what brand of car she got, everything about the ride shows Tiwa has exquisite taste in automobiles. A close look at the car gives the impression that it might be a huge bus or SUV.

Its seats are customised with Tiwa's name, which goes to show how much fortune she has spent to acquire the yet to be identified vehicle.