Nigeria: 6 Nigerian Celebs With Fashion Labels

A number of Nigerian celebrities have channeled their talents into floating businesses, fashion lines to be precise. This week, Weekend Magazine takes a look at celebrities with fashion lines.

Genevieve Nnaji

The Nollywood diva is the brains behind the fashion line, St Genevieve, with clothes for women infused with her own personal style. Pieces in her brand range from dresses, trousers, blouses and skirts.

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli also delved into the fashion industry, unveiling her own clothing line, Omoni Oboli by AVE, collaborating with top fashion designer Ayo Van Elmar for a line of spectacular pieces.

Obafemi Martins

The professional football player also leaped into the fashion industry, with his brand Oba Gear, catering to men, women and children of all sizes. Martins really went all out, and is doing quite successfully too.

Olamide

The 'Wo' crooner launched his own fashion line labeled Baddo Unlimited in 2015, starting with customized t-shirts, and continued to expand since then.

Kaffy

The fashion line Yanga by Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Kaffy is one of the many entrepreneurial projects she's doing besides founding her own dance company, Imagneto Dance Company. Yanga makes costumes and unique pieces.

Agbani Darego

AD by Agbani Darego, the 2001 Miss World and model, shows her luxurious taste for style in intricate pieces for women of all shapes and sizes.