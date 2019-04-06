Uganda: Besigye's People's Govt is a Mockery, Says Electoral Commission Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mr Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama has told Parliament and Ugandans to ignore the People’s Government that was formed by former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Dr Kizza Besigye.

In February, Dr Besigye unveiled the People's Government and Assembly where he works as the president.

Dr Besigye is deputised by Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago.

Also named in the government, which has attracted criticism from sections of the public were FDC vice president for Eastern Uganda, Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba as prime minister.

She is deputised by FDC spokesperson and Kira Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Ibrahim Semujju Nganda.

The People's Government comprises of FDC diehards and other opposition members who supported Dr Besigye in the 2016 Presidential elections.

Appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on Friday, Justice Byabakama described the parallel government as political mockery.

Justice Byabaka and EC Commissioners and officials were in Parliament to present their policy statement for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The committee is chaired by West Budama South MP, Mr Jacob Oboth.

Justice Byabakama told the MPs to ignore the People’s Government because their actions are illegitimate.

Jutice Byabakama was responding to Ajuri County MP, Mr Dennis Obua who asked whether there were penalties for people who form parallel governments after an election.