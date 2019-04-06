Uganda: Man Sues Rwanda Over Closed Borders

A Ugandan citizen has dragged the government of Rwanda to the East African Court of Justice over what he terms as an illegal closure of border posts early this year.

On February 28, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda in Katuna and Chanika in Kabale and Kisoro districts respectively.

Mr Steven Kalali, an advocate says he is aggrieved by the conduct of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

He accuses him of ordering immigration and revenue officials at the border posts not to allow Ugandan citizens and traders to cross into the country over unjustified reasons.

In a petition he filed against the Attorney General of Rwanda, Mr Kalali contends that what Rwanda has done defeats the spirit of the East African Treaty, Free trade and Common Market Protocol since the closed border posts were also serving other countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

Mr Kalali filed his petition at the registry of the East African Court of Justice at the Supreme Court in Kololo, Kampala.

In his petition, Mr Kalali wants the justices at regional court, to order Rwanda open its borders that have been closed since February 28, opened, to allow a free movement of Ugandan citizens and goods in the spirit of free trade.

The closure affected hundreds of cargo trucks destined for Rwanda. The Rwandan authorities advised the truck drivers to turn back and use Mirama Hill border in Ntungamo District, which is 100 kilometers away.

Initially, Rwanda claimed it had closed the borders to work on the Onestop border post.