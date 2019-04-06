Tanzania: Magufuli Issues Stern Warning to Ministers

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday issued a stern warning against two ministries whose sectors are underperforming.

President Magufuli was speaking in Tunduru District, Ruvuma Region where he graced the opening of the 193-kilometreroad from Namtambo-Kilimasera-Matemanga and Tunduru during his official tour of the southern regions.

Dr Magufuli pointed out key projects, which he believes are performing poorly because the ministers have not done their job as expected.

He said the owner of Tunduru cashew factory had bought the firm atSh175 million even though the factory was worth billions of shillings, but he failed to improve its production capacity

He directed the minister for Industry and Investment, Mr Isaack Kamwelwe, and his deputy to ensure that the privatised cashew nut processing plant increases its capacity before stringent actions are taken against the owners.

"This factory was sold to the investor (he didn't mention the name) has the capacity of producing up to 10,000 tonnes of cashew nuts, but it currently has not produced even 1000 tonnes. This is one of the negative effects of privatisation," he said

He said the owners were expected to produce more and directed the minister for Industry and Investment and that of Agriculture to make sure that the factory produced according to its capacity.

"This factory must produce according to its capacity. These are some of the issues that the minister of industry should be dealing with" he said.

Meanwhile, the President instructed the minister for Water and Irrigation, Prof Makame Mbarawa, to meet with his experts and design ways that will facilitate the distribution of clean water, saying most of water projects were not being accomplished on time.

President Magufuli said there were plenty of water sources and that it was a matter of the ministry to come up with ways of collecting water and distribute it to the people.

"I want to see water contractors who fail to deliver being expelled," he said.