Tanzania Plans to Open Consulate in Guangzhou

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday disclosed that it was planning to open a consulate in Guangzhou, China with a view to strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

The minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, made the revelation in Dar es Salaam at the Cemetery for Chinese Experts in Tanzania on the Qingming Festival. Prof Kabudi said in the 2019/20 budget, the foreign affairs ministry has already asked for funds to open the consulate in Guangzhou, adding that they will open it as soon as the government approves the proposal.

"Guangzhou is a big and vibrant city. There are many Tanzanians doing business there with their Chinese counterparts, so opening a consulate will help strengthen our bilateral relations," he said

Besides, he said the government was finalising a deal, which will allow Air Tanzania to fly from Dar es Salaam to Guangzhou directly after the establishment of the consulate.

"These Chinese people died during the construction of the railway (Tazara), which links Tanzania and Zambia. Some of the experts who died during the construction process were buried in Zambia," he said

The Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5, is an important day for the Chinese to show respect for their ancestors.

For her part, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke said the event was purposely organised to remember the Chinese heros who died during the construction of the Tazara railway.

According to her, the event not only serves to remember the heroes, but foster the age-old friendship between China and Tanzania.