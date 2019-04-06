6 April 2019

Radio France Internationale

Libya: International Calls for Calm

Tagged:

Related Topics

G7 foreign ministers meeting in Dinard, in France on Friday urged an immediate halt to "all military activity and movements toward Tripoli" adding that civilians were in danger. They echoed the United Nations Security Council in New York which had held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar, commander of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), launched an offensive on Thursday to take Tripoli.

After a set-back for the LNA early Friday 27 kilometres west of Tripoli, at the end of the day Agence France Presse (AFP) reported that Haftar's forces had advanced. to the disused airport 30 kilometres south of the capital.

After a closed-door emergency meeting in New York Friday, the Security Council unanimously called on Haftar's forces to halt their advance.

Russia has been supporting Haftar as have, according to experts, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and UAE

The Libyan capital is held by a UN-backed unity government and different militias.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in Libya for a visit at the end of the week to try to lay the foundations for elections.

To this end he had met Haftar in Bengahzi in the east of the country, but it seems to no avail.

The UN is to sponsor a National Conference later this month in Libya on holding elections..

Libya

Threat of Tripoli Fighting Raises Atrocity Concerns

All forces taking part in fighting around Libya's capital, Tripoli, should take all necessary action to minimize… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.