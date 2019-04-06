Nigeria: Wizkid "Proposes" to a Fan On Stage

Afrobeat sensation Wizkid reaffirmed his undying love for his fans by gifting one of them with his expensive diamond studded ring at the after-party for his concert in Edmonton, Canada.

A video of the Starboy putting the ring on the fan's finger quickly made rounds on social media with some sources claiming he proposed and engaged the lady when in reality, it was just a thoughtful gift.

View this post on Instagram

#Wizkid "engages" a fan with his expensive ring at an event in #Canada

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Apr 5, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

While a lot of people were excited for the lucky fan, some were of the opinion that Wizkid "overdid it" and the lady might have gotten the wrong idea.

Wizkid was in Canada for a series of shows in multiple cities which started in Toronto on the 29th of March and ended with the final show in Edmonton on the 4th of April.

View this post on Instagram

💚💛Canada 🇨🇦 #Kiza 🦋

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Jan 17, 2019 at 7:23am PST