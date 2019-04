DJ Xclusive teamed up with the rave of the moment Zlatan Ibile for his track "Gbomo Gbomo" and the official music video has just been released.

This is the first outright collaboration between the artistes and the visuals depicts a very bright and colourful party setting with a lot of dancing and of course "Leg work".

The video was shot and directed by Adasa Cookey in Lagos, Nigeria.