Uganda: Police Handover 44 Detained Rwandans to Immigration Officials

Police in Kasese have handed over 44 Rwandans who were arrested on Wednesday to Immigration Department officials.

The Rwandans were arrested near Kazinga Channel on the Kasese-Mbarara Road, as they attempted to enter Kasese District.

According to Rwenzori East Regional Police Commander, Mr Vincent Mwesigye, the Rwandans were intercepted by police traffic officers.

They were travelling in two overloaded mini-buses.

Mr Mwesigye said that when they were asked to identify themselves, they all produced Rwandan identity cards but had no immigration documents allowing them entry into Uganda.

Mr Mwesigye says that in the spirit of East African brotherhood, they were handed to the immigration department to guide them on how to attain documents that would enable them to be in Uganda legally.

Receiving the Rwandans, Ms Joyce Kabasongora, the Rwenzori Region Senior Immigration Officer, said the Rwandan nationals would be taken to the Katuna border post where they claim to have passed.

She says that investigations would also be carried out to establish how the Rwandans crossed the border without the requisite documents.

Uganda and Rwanda have been been experiencing hostile relations following the closure of Katuna and Chanika borders in Kabale and Kisoro districts, respectively.

On Wednesday, American tourist and Ugandan tour guide were reportedly abducted by four armed men in Queen Elizabeth National Park.