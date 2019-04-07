Zimbabwe: Over 2 000 Men Reported Domestic Violence Cases 2018

More local men are flocking to police stations countrywide, to report cases of domestic violence, the Anti-Domestic Violence Council of Zimbabwe (ADVC) has said.

Chairperson Eunice Njovana, recently said statistics from police records reveal that in 2016 about 1 993 male reported being abused compared to 17 673 women. In 2017 the figure jumped to showing that at least 2 461 men made police reports against 16 067 women who did the same. The figure however fell marginally to 2 183, in 2018.

"These are figures from police records of reports made. However, these exclude figures of other reports made to practitioners in the sector. As you know there are many organisations that deal directly with issues to do with domestic violence," Njovana told journalists in Harare at a media briefing.

"This is probably a tip of the iceberg, in terms of the statistics because not all reports have been collated. The other cases are reported through other organisations and they sometimes don't make it to the police."

Njovana said their analysis shows that more men are finding the courage to approach authorities to reports and also that male victims of domestic violence are realising the law also protects them.

"And it's true that the statistics of both men and women reporting cases of domestic violence are increasing, but as a council we are saying one case is too many," she said.

"Sadly we don't have information of any women who have been convicted of domestic violence for now."

According to the ADVC chairperson studies are underway to understand the phenomenon of domestic violence.

"What we are doing now together with our partners is to look at police records in the last three years, so that we do an in-depth analysis on what cases are being reported, who is reporting, how and where the reports from."

Njovana said the hope is that the information will help authorities understand the major drivers behind domestic violence in Zimbabwe in order to develop appropriate responses.

"Ending domestic violence requires a coordinated and concerted community response in which everyone plays a part," she added.

The ADVC however said her organization was yet to receive the report on allegations that Vice President Kembo Mohadi had threatened to kill his estranged former wife Tambudzani in a fit of rage.

"As a council we have not received official information on that incident. We have read about it but I think the principle is that domestic violence is wrong.

"And we cannot go beyond that because we don't have sufficient detail to discuss what I have said," Njovana said.