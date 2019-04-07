Kenya: Dusit Hotel Attack Forces Second Major Shake Up at National Transport Safety Authority

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has once again announced major shake-up of its staff across all levels, months after its staff were arrested in relation Dusit D2 Hotel terror attack over double registration of vehicles.

In the latest shake-up dated April 2, NTSA Director-General Francis Meja has moved several deputy directors among them Cosmas Ngeso, formerly, Deputy Director Registration and who was arrested in relation to Dusit D2 Hotel terror attack but was not charged.

Mr Ngeso now becomes deputy director, safety compliance driver training and testing.

Col (Rtd) Hared Hassan Adan, formerly deputy director, safety compliance driver training and testing is now the deputy director, licensing while Wilson Tuigong formerly deputy director, licensing is now the deputy director, registration.

ROAD SAFETY

Ms Christine Ogut, deputy director, infrastructure and projects is now the acting director road safety.

"Further, all levels the authority has undertaken transfers of staff across the authority with varied reporting dates to ensure continuity of services," said Mr Meja in an internal memo to staff.

Clerical officers and officers were transferred effective April 1 while principal motor vehicles inspectors are expected to move to their new stations effective May 1 and motor vehicles inspectors will move by June 1.

"All heads of department and regional managers are requested to note the above changes and take appropriate action to assist all staff settle down in their new duties and stations including determination of their new leave approvers and submission of reporting dates of staff," said Mr Meja in a communication to all staff.