7 April 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: I Will Never Rejoin Zanu-PF - Mujuru

Leader of the People's Rainbow Coalition and former vice President of Zimbabwe Joice Mujuru has dismissed media reports that she is on her way back to the ruling Zanu PF.

According to the state owned Sunday Mail, Mujuru together with Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri were reportedly on the verge of rejoining Zanu PF in what party Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said is embracing defectors and those expelled by the previous administration.

"I will NEVER rejoin Zanu PF. I am not desperate. Theres my son to support. He's the president. The only way forward is forward not backwards," said Mujuru while posting on her Facebook page.

Mujuru appeared to endorse MDC leader Nelson Chamisa when she said she supports her son who is the President while vowing never to go back to the ruling party but move forward.

