Tanzania Ranked High in Rule of Law Index

Tanzania has continued shining in various governance reports compiled by international organisations, this time again excelling in the 2019 Rule of Law Global Index.

In a recent report compiled and released early this week by World Justice Project (WJP), an influential non-profit civil society organisation, Tanzania has emerged the second after Rwanda in the East African region in terms of adherence to the rule of law.

The Rule of Law Global Index has surveyed how the rule of law is perceived in 126 countries across the world. It cites that Tanzania's score places it at 11th position out of 30 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and seventh out of 20 among lower income countries.

In Africa, Tanzania has been placed at 14th slot. The WJP Rule of Law Index measures countries' rule of law performance across eight factors: Constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.

The scores and rankings of the eight factors and 44 subfactors of the index draw from two sources of data collected by the WJP which are the general population poll and qualified respondents' questionnaires they provide currently, original information reflecting the experiences and perceptions of the general public in 126 countries worldwide.

The release by WJP cites that Tanzania was ranked the second in EAC due to constraints on government powers. The report further reveals that more countries declined in the overall rule of law performance for the second year running.

Of all items measured by the study, constraints on government powers decreased in more countries than any other item. A total of 61 countries declined, whereas 29 improved and 23 stayed the same.

From a regional standpoint, the report reveals that Eastern European states - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland and Serbia have seen a pronounced decrease in constraints of government powers in the last four years.

Top performers in this year's index are Denmark, Norway and Finland, while the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cambodia and Venezuela are ranked lowest.

Special recognition must be given to the following states that ranked highest in their respective regions: Namibia, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Uruguay and Georgia.

The Rule of Law Index seeks to understand how the general public in 126 countries perceive and experience the rule of law within their respective contexts.