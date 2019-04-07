Kenya: Seven Dead Including Over Speeding Driver in Kitui-Kibwezi Road Accident

Kitui — Seven people have died and four others sustained injuries following a road accident near Ikutha market, along Kitui- Kibwezi road.

Ikutha Deputy County Commissioner Jackton Orieng said four died on the spot while three died while receiving treatment at Ikutha level IV hospital.

Among those injured, two were referred to Kitui level five hospital in a critical condition while the other two are in a stable condition receiving treatment at Ikutha level IV hospital.

The accident involved a 14- seater matatu.

"An eye witness told our officers that the driver was overspeeding. He tried to hold breaks but they failed causing one tyre of the matatu to burst. This then caused the vehicle to roll several times," said Orieng.

The matatu was from Nairobi headed to Kasala.

Among those killed on spot are two women, a man who is a pastor and a 12- year old.

The bodies are preserved in Mutomo hospital mortuary.