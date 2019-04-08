Sudan - Thousands Keep Up Protests At Army Headquarters for Second Day

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Hundreds of thousands' on the streets of Sudan capital

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is defying calls to resign as opposition marches continue, with protesters camping outside his Khartoum residence. Several people have been killed in the latest marches, activists say.

Thousands of Sudanese protesters on Sunday rallied outside the army's headquarters in the capital Khartoum for a second day, calling on the military to back their demand for President Omar al-Bashir to resign. The complex that also houses the Defense Ministry and the official residence of Bashir, whose nearly 30-year-rule the protesters are determined to end.

The crowds chanted "Sudan is rising, the army is rising," protesters chanted. Security forces have made repeated attempts to drive the crowd from the area since the sit-in started on Saturday, but thousands are stil continuing their protest.

Security forces killed at least five protesters during the weekend, including one medic, opposition representatives said on Sunday.

Protest organizers chose April 6 to begin the rally outside the army headquarters to mark the 1985 uprising that toppled the regime of President Jaafar Nimeiri.