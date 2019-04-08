Rwanda: AU Urges Nations to Help Bring Genocide Fugitives to Book

The African Union, through its Peace and Security Council, has expressed concern that several perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda continue to elude justice and reaffirmed the critical need to fight impunity.

It made a strong case to arrest, prosecute and extradite persons responsible for Genocide against the Tutsi, who are still at large.

The AU Peace and Security Council dedicated last week's open session on the theme "Prevention of the ideology of hate, genocide and hate crimes in Africa".

Rwanda's Minister of State for the East African Community, Olivier Nduhungirehe, addressed the council on Wednesday.

This aligned with the month of April in which Rwanda is marking the 25 anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The AU called member countries to cooperate with the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals and Rwanda in the arrest, prosecution or extradition of the remaining indicted fugitives.

"Council further called upon all countries to arrest, prosecute or extradite, all other fugitives accused of genocide residing on their territories, including those leading the Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda (FDLR)," reads part of a statement.

The Peace and Security Council also expressed concern at the growing trend of denial of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, strongly condemning all forms and manifestations of denial of the Genocide.

According to the communiqué, AU members and international community were encouraged to put in place measures that prevent hate speech.

African Union also made a call to countries that have not yet signed or ratified international and regional instruments against genocide, including the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide adopted in 1948, to do.

This, it said, is a critical step towards reinforcing Africa's stand against the crime of genocide.