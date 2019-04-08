Rwanda to Host Africa50's General Shareholders Meet

Rwanda is set to host Africa50's fourth Annual General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) on July 9-10.

Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobissé, led a delegation to Kigali from March 25-27, for meetings with Rwandan government officials on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum, to discuss the GSM and progress on the institution's ongoing projects in the country.

Ebobisse said that Africa50 is honored to hold its GSM in Rwanda and expressed his gratitude for the country's strong support of the institution.

The GSM, which will take place in the Kigali Convention Centre, will open on July 9, and will, among other things, provide updates on Africa50's fundraising activities and growing investment pipeline.

Ministers and senior government officials from Africa50's shareholder countries, as well as business leaders from Rwanda, Africa, and beyond are expected to attend the two-day event.

The meeting will feature seminars organised in partnership with the Rwandan Development Board, focusing on investment opportunities in the country, particularly in the ICT sector and the KIC project.

In November 2018, Africa50 was mandated to act as co-sponsor and partner for the development and funding of the Digital Innovation Precinct of KIC, working with the Rwanda Development Board and other stakeholders.

A priority under the government's Vision 2020 development program, KIC will host universities, commercial and retail space in an area of 70-hectares. It aims to attract technology companies, students and experts from across the globe, to create an innovation ecosystem with a pan-African impact.

The GSM will serve as a platform to share progress and announce significant KIC project milestones.

During the visit, the delegation also met with Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente, Minister of Finance Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, and Minister of ICT Paula Ingabire for in-depth discussions on this project and the collaboration between Africa50 and the country.

Rwanda joined Africa50 at the institution's last General Shareholders Meeting which was held in Nairobi, Kenya in July 2018.

Africa50's investor base is currently composed of 27 African countries, the African Development Bank, the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), and Bank Al-Maghrib, with over $870 million in committed capital.