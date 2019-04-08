Rwanda: World Leaders Pay Tribute to Genocide Survivors, Victims

Leaders from across the world have sent in tributes and messages of solidarity with Rwandans as the country marks the 25th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

In words of encouragement and support, leaders from across the world paid tribute to the country, the survivors and citizens.

Among those who sent in their tributes include the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who called on the world to ensure that such atrocities never occur again.

"This was a tragedy and it remains as important as ever to make sure such atrocities are not repeated." reads a tweet from Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Antonio Gutierrez, the Secretary General of the United Nations, saluted the resilience of the survivors and the country and renewed resolve to the protection of communities across the world.

"On this Day, we honour those who were murdered and reflect on the suffering and resilience of those who survived," he said.

"As we renew our resolve to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again, we are seeing dangerous trends of rising xenophobia, racism and intolerance in many parts of the world."

Moussa Faki, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, commended the country on the progress in reconciliation and reconstruction over the last two decades and half.

"I'm in Kigali, with thousands of others, to remember those killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and pay homage to their families and compatriots whose enduring loss drives the incredible spirit of reconciliation, resilience and reconstruction that is Rwanda today," he said.

On his part, Charles Michel, the Prime Minister of Belgium, was also in Kigali for the Kwibuka25 events, said that the Genocide was a failure of the international community.

"The duty of history is a sacred requirement and one we must face with honesty. The Genocide was a failure of the international community. I stand before you on behalf of a country that also wishes to assume its responsibility," he said.

Others said that the time calls for renewal of ensuring that the world lives up to the words 'Never Again' and respect for human life.

"We honour the victims through continuing the fight against impunity and putting respect for human rights first. We must never forget," Margot Wallström, the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, described the atrocities of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi as 'a bleak warning of the worst humanity is capable of'.

"I am moved beyond words at this memorial to tragedy. It serves as a bleak warning of the worst humanity is capable of. But through the darkest of days, I remain in awe at the power of regeneration of this country, and of humankind," Junker who was also in Kigali yesterday, said.

Others who sent in their messages include former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, who said it was an opportunity to reflect on the incredible journey the country has been on over the years.