Rwanda: Post-Genocide Diaspora Community 'Is About Unity, Nation-Building'

The Chairperson of the Rwanda Diaspora Global Network (RDGN), Eng. Daniel Murenzi, on Sunday stressed that unlike in the past, today Rwandans who live in diaspora are striving to build a better and united nation.

Murenzi was addressing an audience at the East African Community (EAC) Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania, where, after a Walk to Remember, people gathered to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Such commemoration events, he said, served as an opportunity to try to understand how the unthinkable happened "by confronting our past."

He said: "We are here to face history. We are here today to remember that these are terrible and painful historic facts, terrible lessons learnt from our past from which we have to draw lessons for us all to build a better the future free of genocides."

'Ideology of hate taught for a long time.'

Before 1994, Murenzi said, the Rwandan diaspora communities were being taught to fuel genocide ideology abroad.

"The ideology of hate was taught for a long time with an intention of isolating Tutsi from the rest of Rwanda community," he said.

"People were taught that a Tutsi is their enemy and they should fight him and kill him or her if necessary."

After 1994, he explained, the Rwandan community abroad embarked on a journey of nation building and promotion of peace and reconciliation with support from their government back home.

"The diaspora of today has a major role of uniting Rwandans and focus on nation building," he said, adding that their achievements are visible in Rwanda.

The RDGN has, for the past few years, been engaged in various national development projects. They have supported government in social and economic development initiatives, including building homes for Genocide survivors.

The RDGN boss also used the occasion to appeal to other countries to help bring Genocide perpetrators to book.

It is well known that Genocide perpetrators are still freely roaming countries and some are protected by host countries, he said.

"We do request that these perpetrators face justice."

The Rwandan community abroad has focused this year's commemoration on educating the youth about the history of the Genocide and seeking their engagement to build a brighter future based on love and humanity instead of hatred and destruction.

"We are here to reject genocide ideology, Genocide denial and revisionism. We are here to remind all that justice for the victims is needed today than ever," he said.

"This is a moment to share Rwanda's tragic history and learn from it.

"The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda left the nation shaken and had to start from zero in rebuilding itself. There are good policies introduced in our country in order to reunite and build the nation."

Murenzi pointed to the Gacaca courts which he said made an impact.

More than 1,958,634 Gacaca cases were adjudicated successfully with limited costs, he said.

Ndi Umunyarwanda, Murenzi said, was re-installed, explaining that "this is where now Rwandans are taught to be one Rwandan than seeing themselves in or ethnic lenses."