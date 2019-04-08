Rwanda Expects a Lot From International Justice Community - Dusingizemungu

Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, the President of Ibuka, an umbrella organisation of Genocide survivors, has said that Rwanda was counting on the collaboration of the international justice community to bring Genocide perpetrators to justice.

He was speaking last night at a Night Vigil at Amahoro National Stadium which brought together thousands of Rwandans, leaders from across the world, diplomats, government officials, and friends of Rwanda.

The Night Vigil was preceded by a 'Walk to Remember', which was led by President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame.

Dusingizemungu said that Rwanda has made tremendous progress for the past twenty-five years, a journey he said that those who participated in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi are unhappy to see and are doing a lot to derail.

"The entire international community should collaborate to make sure that they [perpetrators] are brought to justice. We see no reason why this should not be done," he said.

He particularly said that Rwanda was counting on the support of Judge Carmel Agius, the new President of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MICT), to help bring to book those who haven't had their day in court.

"Early release of those who masterminded the Genocide (by MICT), acquitting them, reducing their sentences and not collaborating to bring others to book, has made us grieve more," he noted.

Judge Agius, who had been in Rwanda for nearly a week, was part of the Night Vigil.

Rwanda has in the recent past contested the early release of Genocide convicts, including the most recent case of Aloys Simba.

Dusingizemungu also spoke about France's move to investigate its role in the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed a team of researchers and historians to look into the archives of France's actions in Rwanda during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Our hope is that the new commission established by Macron to probe France's role in Genocide against the Tutsi is indeed comprised of experts," he noted.

Dusingizemungu indicated that there were countries siding with those who perpetrated Genocide and others who don't seem to be happy with Rwanda's progress, and are working to ruin the country's gains.

At the vigil, names of survivors were recited and messages of hope, unity and remembrance from some of the widely renowned figures, including politicians, actors, businessmen, television personalities, footballers and pastors, were screened.

This included messages from Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Ellen DeGeneres and partner, Strive Masiyiwa, Alex Scott, and Pastor Rick Warren, just to name a few.

Wails and screams could be heard in the terraces of the 25,000-seat stadium.

Samuel Dusengiyumva, a Genocide survivor from Ruhango District in Southern Province, recounted a harrowing story of how he survived.

"When the Genocide was happening in 1994, we tried everything we could to fight for our lives. We sought a hiding place at Nyamukumba but in vain. Genocide had been taught and entrenched to the extent that even children would throw stones at us when they saw us seeking where to hide," he narrated.

Dusengiyumva who was 13 in 1994, was among the few victims who survived at Murambi where thousands were brutally killed.

Justice minister Johnston Busingye stated that Kwibuka is part of Rwandan culture where people would keep closer to the grieving family in case of death of a loved one.

"What we are remembering today is special. People were killed by neighbours, with the support of the government," he said, adding that Rwandans were now confident that the path they chose for nation-building will be kept from generations to generations.