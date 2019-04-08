Kenya: President Kenyatta Appoints Mutyambai as Inspector General of Police

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Hillary Mutyambai as Inspector General of Police.

In a special gazette notice published on Sunday, the head of state stated that the appointment takes effect immediately and will be for a period of four years.

"NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE ACT (No. 11A of 2011) APPOINTMENT IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred on me by Article 245 (2) (a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, as read together with section 12 (8) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint-- HILLARY NZIOKI MUTYAMBAI to be the Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect," he stated.

He will be sworn in on Monday at the Supreme Court.

The Joint National Assembly and Senate Committee on Security recommended that Parliament approves the nomination and subsequent appointment of Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai to the position of Inspector General of Police.

The Committee which was co-chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji and Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange reached the recommendation after establishing that Mutyambai has the necessary experience and qualifications to hold the office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

The report was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The NPSC Act requires the National Assembly to approve or reject the nominees for the position of IG within 21 days from the date the Speaker makes the announcement.