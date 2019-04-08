Kenya: Sonko Orders Release of Patients Held in County Hospitals for Unpaid Medical Bills

Nairobi — Governor Mike Sonko has ordered the immediate and unconditional release of all patients who have been unable to clear medical bills in Nairobi county hospitals.

Speaking while marking the Good Deeds Day at City Hall, Sonko said the county government will settle the pending bills of the patients.

"As a good gesture, I am directing my CECs of Health and Finance to devise ways of covering the costs of patients held at our medical facilities due to lack of fees. I am therefore ordering the immediate and non- conditional discharge of the patients at Mbagathi and at Mama Lucy Hospitals. The outstanding debt for all of them is just over Sh1 million," said Sonko.

A report by the Ministry of Health put the number of patients detained in various hospitals at 184 while 387 bodies have not been released for burial for non-payment of almost Sh6 billion.

Sonko was officially named the Good Deeds Ambassador at the ceremony attended by Israel Ambassador to Kenya Noah Gal Gendler and the Global CEO of Good Deeds and Vice President of Vision Ventures Kaynan Rabino at Hilton Hotel Nairobi, on 9 February this year.

He promised to continue doing good and called for all Kenyans to do good to others in their own capacities.

"I believe that if people do good, speak good and think good; the circles of goodness will grow in the world. Let us speak and do good and as for me I promise to continue doing good as I have always done and that order is my gesture for today's honor," said Sonko.