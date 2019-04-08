Kenya: 'Mama Mkunywaji' From Baringo Makes Confession on Her Drinking Habit

The woman who was pictured downing a can of Chinese beer in Baringo has revealed that she is a drunkard.

The woman, Kapon Lorione, while speaking to journalists said she drinks so as to drown the sorrows of widowhood.

"Mimi ni mkunywaji, na juzi nilipoteza mzee wangu, niko na watoto wangu wenye wako nyumbani sajasomesha, hakuna hata mtu ananisaidia," she said.

Kapon gulped more beer while speaking to journalists insisting that all she was doing was using alcohol to forget her troubles.

FOOD SHORTAGE

"Mi naishi barabarani huko karibu na daraja. Nikipewa mahindi na mafuta ni pongezi kwa hawa. Hawa ndio wamesaidia mimi na watoto wangu," she went on.

Kapon's appreciation was shared by other residents who told journalist the beer would help them be happy.

"We are really grateful to get beer in this remote village. We have been hit hardest by the food shortage. The beer will make us happy and cause us to forget our many problems," Ben Todonyang said.