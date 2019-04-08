East Africa: Riara Group of Schools Rolls Out Plans to Expand to East Africa

The 40-year old Riara Group of Schools has partnered with Swedish's largest private school chain-Actus Education Holdings and announced plans to expand to East Africa.

Riara Group of School chairman and Chief executive officer, Daniel Gachukia, however, said the current management at the schools will continue to operate the schools on a day-to-day basis with Alan Gachukia and Juju Gachukia as the executive directors.

"As we embark on our vision to make Riara the foremost brand in East Africa, we want to assure you that the Riara ethos and values will be the foundation on which we build a bright future and continue to education more children," said Mr Gachukia in a statement to parents dated April 5.

He said the schools vision has been to provide quality education that focuses on the intellectual of every learner.

"By partnering with Actus, we have the opportunity to take our vision further and to expand our quest for the highest standards of education for Kenya," he added.

PROFESSIONAL ADVANCEMENT

He said this will be exciting times for all Riara staff as opportunities for professional advancement and leadership increase adding that vital teacher training in emerging skills and cutting edge pedagogy will be the standard.

Mr Gachukia and Dr Eddah have been running the schools that they started 40 years ago.

Last year, UK-based investor -- Scholé Limited and ADvTECH acquired Makini School from Mary Okello in a transaction that was estimated at Sh1billion.

Mrs Okello surrendered management of the Makini Schools that host over 3,200 students. The move saw her relinquish management of the group of schools she and her late husband, Pius Okello, founded 40 years ago.